Three train carriages set alight in Cape Town

ANA
Rescue Services dispatched two fire engines, two water tankers and one rescue vehicle with 16 firefighters to the scene.

Three railway carriages were set alight on Leonard Radu Road in Philippi in Cape Town, the City’s Fire and Rescue Services said on Monday.

Fire and Rescue Services responded to a train fire at 7.20 pm on Sunday, and managed to extinguish the fire at about 9.53 pm. According to a statement by the City of Cape Town, the probable cause of the fire was protest-related.

City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said: “Firefighting crews were initially prevented from extinguishing the fire but eventually managed to do so with the help of the Police Service.”

No injuries were reported.

