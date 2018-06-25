 
menu
South Africa 25.6.2018 12:51 pm

Black Business Council says new CEO will bring stability to the SABC

ANA
Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The council says the new CEO brings a wealth of global, regional and local experience to the SABC, having served in several roles at Nestle across Africa.

The Black Business Council (BBC) said on Monday the appointment of Madoda Mxakwe as group CEO at the South African Broadcasting Corporation would bring much-needed stability after a long leadership vacuum at the public broadcaster.

Mxakwe’s appointment would also allow the SABC to speed up the process of digital migration, BBC CEO Kganki Matabane said.

Mxakwe brings a wealth of global, regional and local experience to the SABC, having served in several roles at Nestle across Africa.

He has a master’s degree in the global political economy from the UK’s Sussex University, executive leadership development certificates from the London Business School as well as a postgraduate diploma in business administration from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

“We wish him well in his long journey of ensuring that the SABC has proper corporate governance structures and processes in place, and can be returned to financial sustainability and not depend on state bailouts,” Matabane said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
SABC starts second round of public consultations on editorial policy review 23.7.2018
SABC official resigns as Robert Marawa’s appointment is questioned 16.7.2018
EFF rubbishes ANC’s request for more SABC coverage 16.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.