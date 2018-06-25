Ramaphosa encourages ANC members to be robust and speak out

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday encouraged members of the ANC to be candid and forthright when they speak on party matters, even if they think it might harm the leadership of the party.

“Don’t hold back, say it is as it is, call a spade a spade,’ Ramaphosa said while addressing the party’s 2019 elections manifesto workshop on Monday in Irene, outside Pretoria.

He told ANC members to ensure the elections manifesto represented the views of the people, and called on the party’s branches to consult with people on the ground.

Ramaphosa said the manifesto must be based on one message and must be based many voices across the length and breadth of the country.

“We have a responsibility to apply ourselves to the tasks that face our people.”

The ruling party’s support has continued to decline over the past few years. It managed to win the 2014 elections with 62.2 percent of the vote, which is a drop from 2009’s 65.9 percent.

On Sunday, during the Limpopo provincial elective conference, Ramaphosa promised to start his first term of administration after next year’s general elections with the best policies.

Ramaphosa, who ascended to South Africa’s highest office after former president Jacob Zuma was forced to resign in February, will only start his first term as president after the 2019 general elections.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.