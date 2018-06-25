ANC Western Cape welcomes new Cosatu leadership

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has congratulated its alliance partner, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the province, on a successful provincial congress at which new leadership was elected.

Cosatu’s fourth provincial congress took place at Mutual Park in Pinelands over the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, the provincial ANC welcomed new Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs described De Bruyn as “a tried and tested unionist and comrade of our movement”.

“The ANC has full confidence in Cde De Bryun, and we commit to giving him full support as a leader of a critical partner in our tripartite alliance.”

The ANC also bid farewell to long-serving Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich.

The party welcomed the “honest engagements at the Cosatu conference, noting that unions have lost ground over time and that workers have lost confidence in unions’ ability to represent their work interests”.

“The new leadership is challenged to renew the confidence of the workers in Cosatu affiliates in various industries,” Jacobs said.

