South Africa 25.6.2018 11:29 am

Low probability of load shedding, says Eskom

ANA

In the event that load shedding becomes necessary, Eskom says it would use existing rotational schedules.

Power utility Eskom says there is a low probability it will have to implement rotational load shedding on Monday as a result of several units being returned to service after a recent strike.

“We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers during the day especially during peak periods as well as all nonessential lighting and electricity appliances,” it adds.

