South Africa 25.6.2018 10:58 am

Road traffic group launches learner driver programme

The project will target secondary school learners across all provinces who are eligible to undergo a learner licence driving test.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation says it will, in partnership with the department of transport, safety and liaison in the Eastern Cape, launch a learner licence driver programme to promote safe driving.

The corporation said the programme would seek to teach learners the K53 method of testing and licensing for them to obtain a legitimate learner’s licence and later a driver’s licence.

“The overall goal is to reduce the number of crashes affecting young people and subsequently decrease number of fatalities,” it said.

