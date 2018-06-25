Man arrested for murder of Cape Town girl, 6

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a six-year-old girl in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, Western Cape police said in a statement on Monday.

South African Police Services spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said the grandmother of the child reported her missing to police on Sunday afternoon.

“On Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 3pm, the grandmother of six-year-old Stacey Adams reported her missing at Mitchells Plain Police Station after she was last seen on Saturday, June 23, 2018, when she left her residence to visit her mother in De La Rey Street, Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.”

Traut said an immediate search was launched by SAPS members, assisted by neighbourhood watches, street committees, sector crime forum members and the Community Policing Forum.

“While searching in De La Rey Street, the search party was alerted, by the community, of soft soil on the ground at a house in the street. An investigation led to the discovery of an unidentified body of a child in a shallow grave.”

Traut said while a male who was a resident at the house was questioned, community members became aggressive and made an attempt to harm the suspect.

“Stones were thrown at police, and the house of the suspect was petrol-bombed and set alight,” Traut said. “Police took action to stabilise the situation.”

Traut said the circumstances surrounding the murder were being investigated, and the body of the child was yet to be formally identified. A charge of public violence was also being investigated.

“Once charged, the suspect is due to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain.”

