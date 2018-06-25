 
South Africa 25.6.2018

Marikana men back in court for Sabata’s murder

ANA
Court. File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

Judge Ronnie Hendricks gave the accused until June 25 to sort out their legal representation problems or risk conducting their own defence in the trial.

The trial of eight Marikana men accused of the murder of Sabata Petros Chale is expected to resume at the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase outside Rustenburg on Monday.

Judge Ronnie Hendricks gave Aubrey Seitsang, Sibonile Sobopha, Herbert Baqhesi, William Nyenyane, Samson Gqwetani, Nkosindiphile Nziyose, Sivuyile Qasha, and Mzolisi Mbulana until June 25 to sort out their legal representation problems or risk conducting their own defence in the trial.

This was after their lawyer Eric Marx withdrew from the case on May 22 citing lack of proper instruction.

The eight men were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Sabata Petros Chale in Marikana West near Rustenburg on December 8, 2016.

Sabata was allegedly killed by the group over the allocation of low-cost (RDP) houses in Marikana. He was attacked with spears and pangas and sustained several wounds. The court heard that his attackers drank his blood after he was killed. According to a post-mortem report, he died due to multiple wounds and sharp force trauma.

Six other men – Mdlondozi Fundiwo, Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) municipal councillor Napoleon Webster, Aphindile Pungone, Gift Luveli, Nkululeko Msithwa, and Luvo Soyizwaphi – were discharged from the case as the State did not have enough evidence against them to secure a conviction.

