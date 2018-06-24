 
South Africa 24.6.2018 07:36 pm

Man drowns in Johannesburg south dam

ANA
Photo: ER24

The man drowned at an estate in Bassonia in Johannesburg. Circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.

A man, believed to be 60 years old, drowned in a dam at an estate in Bassonia in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 4pm they found police already in attendance, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, they found the man lying on the grass next to the dam. It is believed that the man was pulled from the dam by a security officer. Unfortunately, the man showed no signs of life and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.”

It was believed that a child was also found in the water, but was transported to hospital privately prior to ER24’s arrival. The circumstances surrounding the incident were still unknown, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

