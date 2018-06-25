EFF calls on new SABC execs to walk a straight line

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling on the SABC’s newly appointed senior executives to protect the public broadcaster from political influence and abuse of power.

Madoda Mxakwe, former department of public service and administration spokesperson and currently a Nestlé executive, becomes the new group chief executive officer on July 1.

Yolanda van Biljon, who worked at management level of Denel Dynamics, is the new chief financial officer with effect from today, according to the SABC’s Bongumusa Makhathini.

The EFF applauded the SABC for these appointments, adding: “We note that they have come to a relatively broken institution.

“It is in urgent need of restoration in terms of credibility, administrative soundness and issues of governance. We want to caution them to join in to protect the SABC from the undue political influence, particularly pertaining to the journalistic decisions of the public broadcaster.”

The party also urged the two appointees to familiarise themselves with former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report detailing the power abuse that occurred at the public broadcaster so that “they don’t repeat the mistakes of their predecessors”.

It added: “The SABC has over the past years failed legally, morally and financially. “We hope the appointments of these full-time executives will restore the broadcaster’s position as a reliable and credible institution.”

Also commenting on the appointments, South African Editors’ Forum (Sanef) chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase said the public broadcaster had gone through dramatic changes over the past three months. These changes were coming at a critical time, as national elections were around the corner.

She said Sanef’s primary concern was editorial independence, but that the forum was pleased with the appointments and believed the new executives would uphold the principles of the public broadcaster’s mandate.

