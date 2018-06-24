 
menu
South Africa 24.6.2018 04:20 pm

Pedestrian dies after being knocked down in KZN

ANA
A 44-year-old man died after being knocked down in KZN last night. Photo: ER24

A 44-year-old man died after being knocked down in KZN last night. Photo: ER24

The 44-year-old man succumbed to his multiple injuries.

A 44-year-old man was killed after he was knocked down by a vehicle in front of a house in Kingsburgh south of Durban late on Saturday night, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 11pm, they found another medical service already in attendance, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Sunday.

They were in the process of getting the patient out from under the vehicle and initiating cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). ER24 continued with the CPR for another 30 minutes, but unfortunately the man succumbed to his multiple injuries. ER24 declared the man dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Roodepoort scuba divers killed in horrific accident 23.7.2018
Pretoria North schoolboy injured in hit-and-run 23.7.2018
One dead, 14 injured in Malibongwe Drive pileup 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.