Pedestrian dies after being knocked down in KZN

A 44-year-old man was killed after he was knocked down by a vehicle in front of a house in Kingsburgh south of Durban late on Saturday night, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 11pm, they found another medical service already in attendance, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Sunday.

They were in the process of getting the patient out from under the vehicle and initiating cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). ER24 continued with the CPR for another 30 minutes, but unfortunately the man succumbed to his multiple injuries. ER24 declared the man dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)