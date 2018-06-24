 
South Africa 24.6.2018

Biker killed in Johannesburg N3 crash

ANA
The 58-year-old was said to have lost control of his motorbike. Photo: ER24

The man succumbed to his injuries as the ambulance arrived at the hospital.

A 58-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he apparently lost control of his motorbike on the N3 south near the Modderfontein off-ramp in Johannesburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 9am, they found the man lying on his side on the ground, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, they found that the patient was in a critical condition. Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated to stabilise the patient’s vital signs.

“Once treated, the man was transported in a critical condition to hospital for further medical care. Unfortunately, shortly after stopping at the hospital the man succumbed to his injuries. He was declared dead in the hospital,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

