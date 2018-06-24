Eskom: low probability of load shedding on Sunday

There is a low probability of rotational electricity load shedding on Sunday because several generating units have been returned to service, electricity parastatal Eskom said.

“We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers during the day, especially during peak periods [7am to 10am and 6pm to 9pm], as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances,” Eskom said in a statement.

In the event that load shedding became necessary, Eskom and municipalities would use the published rotational load shedding schedules.

For Eskom customers, these schedules are available on Eskom’s website. Eskom customers can also contact the customer contact centre at 0860-037-566.