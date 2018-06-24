 
South Africa 24.6.2018 09:28 am

Man critically wounded in Midrand

ANA

Paramedics found the man lying in the veld with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting incident in Midridge Park in Midrand, Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene they were led to a veld behind a complex, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics found a man lying in the veld. The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was in a critical condition.”

The man was transported by the provincial emergency medical services (EMS), together with ER24, to hospital for further medical care. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not known, but police were on the scene to investigate, Van Huyssteen said.

