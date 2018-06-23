NSPCA busts dog fight

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) exposed a dog fighting ring last night, according to a recent post on the group’s Facebook page.

Little details are available at this stage, but it is alleged that 14 dogs were rescued, and seven people suspected of being involved in the dog fighting syndicate have been arrested.

It is unclear where the bust took place.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

