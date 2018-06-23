 
menu
South Africa 23.6.2018 03:51 pm

Man allegedly disarms officer, kills himself at Protea Glen police station

Grace Pelo

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the man was able to obtain the firearm.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, a 23-year-old man shot and killed himself at the Protea Glen Police Station yesterday, Soweto Urban reports.

He was being transported to the hospital at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Germiston triple murder-suicide victims named

Peters said that while the man was being transported, he allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and went into the police station’s client service centre, where he shot and killed himself using an officer’s service pistol.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the man was able to obtain the firearm.

“It is important to first verify the facts and circumstances leading up to the death of the man. The outcome of the investigation will guide on the next step,” said Peters.

Police are unable to release the identity of the victim at this time.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
The dark side of the celebrity fairy tale 18.7.2018
Tributes pour in for the Sun International marketing manager who fell to his death 13.7.2018
Sun International employee who fell to his death at HQ named 13.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.