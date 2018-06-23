 
South Africa 23.6.2018 03:38 pm

Man arrested for illegal possession of abalone worth R150k in Eastern Cape

A large amount of abalone was seized by Eastern Cape police. Image: SAPS/Twitter

A 34-year-old man was arrested for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act by being in possession of 2 326 “abalone units” worth about R150 000.

Police in Aliwal North have arrested a man and confiscated a large quantity of abalone and an SUV allegedly used in the commission of a crime, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Aliwal-North SAPS officers followed up on information received and stopped a white Nissan X-trail on the N6 about 3km outside Aliwal-North shortly after 10pm on Friday night, police said in a statement.

The confiscated white Nissan X-trail. Image: SAPS/Twitter

“It is alleged that the vehicle was from East London, travelling to Johannesburg. On further investigation 17 bags of abalone were found inside the vehicle.”

He is expected to appear in the Aliwal North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

