Man arrested for illegal possession of abalone worth R150k in Eastern Cape

Police in Aliwal North have arrested a man and confiscated a large quantity of abalone and an SUV allegedly used in the commission of a crime, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Aliwal-North SAPS officers followed up on information received and stopped a white Nissan X-trail on the N6 about 3km outside Aliwal-North shortly after 10pm on Friday night, police said in a statement.

“It is alleged that the vehicle was from East London, travelling to Johannesburg. On further investigation 17 bags of abalone were found inside the vehicle.”

A 34-year-old man was arrested for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act by being in possession of 2 326 “abalone units” worth about R150 000.

He is expected to appear in the Aliwal North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

– African News Agency (ANA)