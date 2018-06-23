KZN beaches closed due to sardine run

Durban beach users are advised that bathing at Durban’s South and Central beaches is temporarily prohibited, due to the removal of shark nets to allow for the sardine run, Berea Mail reports.

“The closure is effective immediately and beaches will only be re-opened once the sardine run has passed through,” municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele said.

READ MORE: Be mindful of dwindling sardine numbers ahead of this year’s sardine run

The sardine run is a highlight of the season along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, and attracts numerous tourists and fishermen to the region.

Mike Anderson-Reade from The Sharks Board said the Board anticipated the sardines will reach the area by the weekend.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.