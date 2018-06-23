 
menu
South Africa 23.6.2018 02:50 pm

KZN beaches closed due to sardine run

Lauren Walford
Image courtesy of Berea Mail.

Image courtesy of Berea Mail.

The municipality has warned beachgoers that KZN’s central and south beaches are temporarily closed, as shark nets have been removed.

Durban beach users are advised that bathing at Durban’s South and Central beaches is temporarily prohibited, due to the removal of shark nets to allow for the sardine run, Berea Mail reports.

“The closure is effective immediately and beaches will only be re-opened once the sardine run has passed through,” municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele said.

READ MORE: Be mindful of dwindling sardine numbers ahead of this year’s sardine run

The sardine run is a highlight of the season along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, and attracts numerous tourists and fishermen to the region.

Mike Anderson-Reade from The Sharks Board said the Board anticipated the sardines will reach the area by the weekend.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
One dead, two critical in KZN Chris Hani Road shooting 23.7.2018
Multiple agencies ordered to solve mounting taxi murders in KZN 23.7.2018
Focus on oil and gas opens business opportunities for KZN 22.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.