Fourteen injured in minibus taxi crash

Fourteen people were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi and a car collided on Pretoria Road towards the circle at Birchleigh in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni on Friday night, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene soon after 8pm, they found a number of injured people “lying scattered across the road”, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“It is believed that after the taxi rolled some of the patients were ejected while others were pulled from the taxi. The driver of the vehicle also sustained serious injuries. Metro services closed the road in both directions.”

ER24 and various other medical services on the scene transported the injured people to hospital for further medical care. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not known, Van Huyssteen said.