Stop flicking stompies – Qoboshiyane

“Given that we are in the middle of the winter season, we appeal to the people of the province, those who will be visiting our province to stop tossing cigarette filters on the roadside as these can cause veld fires,” Qoboshiyane said in a statement.

He said that as June was harvest time in the province, veld fires were hazardous to farming as it destroyed plantations, livestock and infrastructure.

“Such destruction could bring too many costs to farmers and can affect jobs and farming operations,” said Qoboshiyane.

The province needs all its produce to defeat food insecurity and poverty and to improve its food production and commercial agriculture sector.

Farmers and farming cooperatives were also urged to put certain fire prevention measures, such as fire belts, around their properties.

Qoboshiyane called upon municipalities and communities to quickly extinguish the fires whenever they occur in the province.

– Sapa