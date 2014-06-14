Hani killer treated inhumanely, rights body hears

Front National spokesperson Francois Cloete told members of the SAHRC yesterday Derby-Lewis, who applied for medical parole last month, was chained to a hospital bed whenever he went for medical treatment.

“He is remorseful, but they still treat him like an animal,” Cloete said. Derby-Lewis was back at the Kgosi Mampuru prison, but whenever he went for treatment he was chained to a bed.

Front National also accused the department of denying Derby-Lewis proper medical treatment for the past two weeks. “He was denied the basic right of medical treatment. They have not given him certain medicines and they are not taking him to some of the hospitals he needs,” said Cloete.

Correctional services spokesperson Monelisi Wolela yesterday was not aware of the complaint.

SAHRC deputy chair Chantal Kisson said they would assess the complaint and see if it fell within the commission’s jurisdiction. Derby-Lewis and Polish immigrant Janusz Waluz were sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination of Hani, a prominent leader in the SA Communist Party and Umkhonto we Sizwe chief of staff. Both men have been recommended for parole.

Derby-Lewis has served 21 of his 25-year sentence.

Derby-Lewis’s lawyer promised they would approach the High Court if the newly appointed Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha did not get back to them by yesterday. Cloete said the department had still not communicated with Derby-Lewis’s lawyers.

Earlier this week, Masutha said Derby-Lewis’s application for parole had received a positive recommendation.