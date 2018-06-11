Dali Mpofu tells EFF secretary-general he ‘only has 20 years left to live’

The EFF celebrated the birthday of its secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, over the weekend. Surprisingly, he turned 50 in a party that’s generally known for its youthfulness.

A speech was given by party chairperson and fellow quinquagenarian (someone between 50 and 50), advocate Dali Mpofu, who praised Gardee for his humility.

Mpofu joked that once one reached their sort of age they no longer took things too personally because “you only have 20 years or 30 years left to live”, which produced a few chuckles.

Watch the video below:

In another speech, Malema said Gardee looked very good for his age because “he wants to encourage you to remain young” and congratulated him for continuing to study even at his age.

He said no one should believe they are too old to learn and study new things.

“Use the SG as your motivation … and go to school.”