Three cops to appear in court for hijacking, kidnapping

Three police officers are due to appear at the Krugersdorp Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of hijacking, kidnapping and armed robbery of a truck driver and his escort, Gauteng police said.

This follows their arrest on Saturday morning on Rustenburg Road in Krugersdorp West.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “It is alleged that the police officers from the Germiston Flying Squad stopped a truck and an escort vehicle along the Rustenburg Road. The driver of an escort vehicle, a 1400 van, was forced out of his vehicle and ordered into a police vehicle.

“One of the police officers also jumped into the truck and forced the driver to sit on the passenger seat. The victims were driven into an open veld and forced to lie on the ground whilst being pointed with firearms. They were also robbed of a substantial amount of money before the officers drove away.”

Dlamini said a case was reported, information was followed up and the police officers were arrested. The truck and the bakkie were later recovered.