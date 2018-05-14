South African weather service warns of heavy rains and possible floods

The South African Weather Service has warned that there will be heavy rains that may result in floods in large parts of the country over the next few days.

“There is potential for some areas to receive significant amounts of rainfall from this weather system,” said the weather service.

The eastern part of North West, the northern and eastern Free State, as well as Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), are provinces that will be affected by the thundershowers.

The risk for heavy rain will be seen on Tuesday in Limpopo and KZN.

“Conditions all around are set to improve from Thursday afternoon onwards, with a gradual recovery in daytime temperatures,” said the weather service in a statement.

