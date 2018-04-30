 
South Africa 30.4.2018 08:48 am

NFP criticises burning of trucks on N3 highway

ANA

The opposition National Freedom Party said it condemned the torching of 23 trucks at Mooi River toll plaza on the N3 highway during a protest.

“Now it is clear that this strike is no longer a normal strike but we are convinced that there are some elements of criminals,” the party said.

“This vicious conduct calls for decisive and immediate action on all those who are involved.”

The NFP said the protest would have a negative impact on the economy of KwaZulu Natal province as it had kept traffic on the highway on standstill for hours.

“If this continues without urgent attention from the government, both national and provincial, the province of KwaZulu Natal will lose current and impending investors severely,” it warned.

“The three percent economic growth targeted by the provincial government will never materialise if such improper protests continue unattended.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

