One loss is one too many – David Mabuza

“As a provincial government, we view accidents in a serious light because the loss of one life is one too many,” he said.

Mabuza was commenting following a collision between a truck, a SUV, and a bus on the R40 near White River on Wednesday, which left 10 people dead.

Around 40 people were injured in the accident.

It was reported that the truck driver lost control of his vehicle and partially collided head-on with the bus, and then a Toyota RAV 4 crashed into the wreckage.

All the vehicles were burnt almost beyond recognition.

Mabuza sent his condolences to the families of those who died.

“It is unfortunate that accidents continue to rob our province of breadwinners, bring sorrow, and contribute towards complicating the lives of many families,” he said, adding that motorists should be extra vigilant on the roads.

Government would continue to do its part in ensuring that all the roads were safe through maintenance and law enforcement.

Earlier, President Jacob Zuma and Transport Minister Dipuo Peters also conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We are really saddened by this horrific loss of life on our roads,” Zuma said.

Peters, who said she was shocked by the incident, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation had dispatched a national team of investigators to join the police investigation into the accident.

– Sapa