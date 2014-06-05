Man stoned to death in Brits

The man was killed in the early hours of Wednesday, at Mosengleng Section, Sergeant Kealeboga Molale said.

“It is alleged that the two suspects broke and gained entrance into a house.

“The owner was woken up by the noise in the house. When the suspects realised that the victim was awake, they ran away not knowing that some of the community members saw [what happened] and ran after them,” she said.

“The community members managed to apprehend one suspect while the other ran away.”

Molale said the man allegedly stabbed a community member with a knife.

“It is further alleged that the community stoned and beat the suspect to death. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

– Sapa