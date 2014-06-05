 
menu
South Africa 5.6.2014 11:02 am

Man stoned to death in Brits

Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons (Diego Grez)

Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons (Diego Grez)

Residents of Oukasie, Brits, stoned a 30-year-old man to death, North West police said on Thursday.

The man was killed in the early hours of Wednesday, at Mosengleng Section, Sergeant Kealeboga Molale said.

“It is alleged that the two suspects broke and gained entrance into a house.

“The owner was woken up by the noise in the house. When the suspects realised that the victim was awake, they ran away not knowing that some of the community members saw [what happened] and ran after them,” she said.

“The community members managed to apprehend one suspect while the other ran away.”

Molale said the man allegedly stabbed a community member with a knife.

“It is further alleged that the community stoned and beat the suspect to death. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

Sapa

Related Stories
‘Jealous’ boyfriend allegedly kills partner’s ‘lover’ 23.7.2018
Over 20,000 drunk driving cases pending due to forensic lab backlogs 22.7.2018
Four arrested in multimillion-rand abalone bust 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.