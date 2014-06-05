Hundreds of shacks destroyed in KZN fire

EMS paramedics and Durban fire fighters responded to the blaze on Wednesday night, spokesman Robert McKenzie said.

A warm, dry wind fanned the flames as residents tried to save their belongings.

Three people were treated for injuries. One was seriously injured while the others had only minor injuries.

“The fire, which destroyed several hundred informal dwellings, has since been contained and disaster officials will be on scene today [Thursday] to assess the damage and assist the people affected,” McKenzie said.

The cause of the fire was not clear, but the EMS warned against leaving candles, lanterns, heaters, and stoves unattended, and urged the public to be careful of potential fire hazards.

– Sapa