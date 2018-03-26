 
menu
South Africa 26.3.2018 02:00 pm

SAQA launches digital certificate of evaluation for foreign qualification holders

ANA
SAQA launches digital certificate of evaluation for foreign qualification holders

The digital certificate reduces the lead time it takes to reach the qualification holder.

The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) on Monday launched a digital certificate of evaluation as a pilot to benefit holders of qualifications obtained in other countries.

SAQA CEO Joe Samuels said the digital certificate reduced the lead time it took to reach the qualification holder. “Because it can be shared in real-time and can be verified in real-time as evidence to support applications for further studies, visa, employment, registration and professional licensing in South Africa.”

“This development builds on the efforts SAQA has made to endure quicker and more efficient evaluation of foreign qualifications through the establishment of the African qualifications network in 2016, as well as the Southern African development community verification network in 2017, and SAQA’s ongoing work with members of the Groningen declaration network,” Samuels said.

He said the digital certificate came together with a digital Seal, which can be embedded in email signatures, social media profiles and websites so that holders can showcase their qualifications.

“In this pilot phase, SAQA has used the services of PrivySeal to provide the digital certificate and the digital Seal in a secure manner.”

As part of its mandate, the organisation evaluates foreign qualifications by first verifying the status and authenticity of foreign qualifications and then compares them to national qualifications by locating them within the South African National Qualifications Framework.

“We are proud of this pilot project and the electronic SAQA certificate evaluation. Going digital in this way puts SAQA at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution which embraces digitisation and its benefits,” Samuels said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

IEB matric results up overall

Related Stories
Court rules against SAQA in independent Schools of Towmorrow grades saga 21.10.2017
SAQA: We have handed the verification results as requested and on time 6.10.2017

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.