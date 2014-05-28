 
South Africa 28.5.2014 04:11 pm

Metrorail hikes fares

A Metrorail commuter gets on a train. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Metrorail will increase its Gauteng train fares on July 1, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) said on Wednesday.

Commuters could expect to pay 50 cents more for single tickets, R1 more for return tickets, and 15 cents more a trip for weekly and monthly tickets, Metrorail spokeswoman Lillian Mofokeng said in a statement.

“The decision to adjust service fares was not taken lightly, as the rail operator is well aware of the effects of increased costs on commuters,” she said.

Mofokeng said the fare increase was necessary because of above inflation increases in the costs of energy, maintenance, materials and labour. In addition, while operating costs had risen, the government subsidy had been reduced.

“Prasa had no option but to increase train fares. Currently, the train ticket is subsidised by government at 70 percent of the operating costs,” she said.

“This annual fare increment is necessary for Metrorail to be able to continue providing the train service to commuters.”

Mofokeng said Metrorail had resisted the economic pressure to increase its fares in line with the Consumer Price Index and had opted for a lower percentage.

– Sapa

