Crocodile theft case postponed

Nakampe David Malatji, 41, and William Madimetja Monyela, 45, appeared in court on Monday.

The case was postponed to August 20 for a formal bail application, Colonel Ronel Otto said.

The men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to sell crocodiles to the Mankweng community.

“Information was received that two men were selling crocodiles from a house at Nobody, Ga-Mothapo.

“Police pretended to be interested in buying some of the animals and the suspects led the members to where the animals were being kept,” Otto said.

“The suspects alleged that they obtained the crocodiles from Acornhoek, but a full investigation into where the animals came from will be conducted,” Otto said.

The crocodiles were removed by Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) inspectors and taken to an animal sanctuary.

– Sapa