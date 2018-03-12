MultiChoice: 24-hour news channel could be in different slot

MultiChoice has clarified that the new channel that is currently under bid will not necessarily replace ANN7 and that “the channel number will be confirmed closer to the actual launch date.”

The company said all that has happened so far is that it “invited parties who have registered their interest to bid to a briefing session” and that is it in direct communication with bidders at the moment.

On being asked whether Mzwanele Manyi’s Afrotone/Lodidox is one of the bidders, the company said it will not reveal the names of the bidders at the moment.

“We have invited bidders who registered and completed the relevant documents to an information session on 16 March. The aim of the session is to provide information regarding the procurement process and clarify questions bidders might have.

“We have not shortlisted any bidders as the evaluation process has not started. The RFP closes on 30 April 2018 as communicated in our press release of 26 February 2018. We also communicated that parties who are still interested to register their intention to bid, have until 20 April 2018 to do so,” said MultiChoice.

