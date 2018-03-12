Two arrested in R1.9m drug bust on West Coast

Two people are in custody after officers discovered drugs with a street value of R1.9 million in their vehicle today in Vanrhynsdorp on the Cape West Coast.

Western Cape police said in a statement provincial detectives pulled the car over and made the discovery with the help of the local K9 unit.

“A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 22 000 mandrax tablets and 4.2 kg of heroin,” the statement said.

“Once charged, the two suspects, both aged 55, are due to make a court appearance in Vredendal.”

