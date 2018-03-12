Former top cop Phahlane’s graft trial postponed

Former acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant-General Johannes Khomotso Phahlane, appeared briefly in the Pretoria Commercialised Crime Court alongside his wife Beauty, as well as a Pretoria businessman Durandt Snyman, on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, the former top cop and his wife are facing six counts of corruption for allegedly receiving or accepting gratifications from Snyman – a used-car dealership owner. Snyman is accused of allegedly helping forensic supplies companies which did business with the SAPS to pay Phahlane and Beauty – who is a brigadier also serving in the SAPS – sizeable kickbacks.

The Phahlanes and Snyman are out on R10,000 bail each.

Magistrate Nicca Setshogoe postponed the case to June 7 for the defence and State to sort out outstanding technical issues related to disclosures.

The watchdog which probes crimes committed by members of the South African Police Service, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), alleges that Snyman’s dealership was used by Forensic Data Analyst (FDA), which supplied the police with forensic equipment, to facilitate the kickbacks to Phahlane and his wife using vehicles purchased from Snyman’s dealership.

Keith Keating, who owns FDA is accused of facilitating the payments.

Phahlane was the head of the SAPS forensic unit at the time.

Last month, Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said there is a strong case against Phahlane and his co-accused. The amount involved in the case is in the region of R900 000 and the matter has been categorised as a schedule five offence – a serious crime category.

The Phahlanes are accused of contravening the provisions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Last year, the SAPS elite unit, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) raided properties belonging to Phahlane and Keating.

Phahlane has previously, publicly denied any corrupt deals and claims the cars found at his home were part of a sponsorship.

Snyman on the other hand, reportedly insists he sponsored the cars – information which is contested by Ipid and the State.

Some of the cars the Phahlanes received include a grey Landrover Discovery 4, a silver Nissan Navara, a Toyota Hilux 3.0, a grey Mercedes Benz C250, a silver VW Polo, and a silver Ford Ranger.

Keating, like Phahlane, denies any corrupt dealings and claims Phahlane did not get his cars from him.

Phahlane was relieved of his duties as acting national police chief in June 2017 amid the allegations of corruption.

– African News Agency (ANA)

