North West health boss facing fraud, graft charges

A criminal case has been opened against head of the North West department of health Dr Thabo Lekalakala, the Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development says.

“I opened the case against the HOD, not against premier [Supra Mahumapelo],” committee member Motlalepula Rosho told the African News Agency (ANA) today.

“It is a fraud and corruption case relating to the Buthelezi ambulance. This is according to the committee resolution that a case must be opened, it is a separate case. It is not related to Mediosa,” she said.

It was alleged that the health department had used ARV conditional grants to procure ambulances from private company Buthelezi.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that they are investigating cases of fraud and corruption.

Police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the Hawks received that case on Friday.

“We are in the process of perusing the contents thereof. I will confirm that it is a fraud and corruption case. The parties concerned will not be revealed by us at this stage,” she said.

Lekalakala is facing another criminal case relating to Mediosa, after it was alleged Mediosa was given a R30 million upfront payment for a three-year contract by the province’s health department, without it going out to tender.

The Hawks raided Mahumapelo’s office on Thursday, seizing several documents relating to alleged maladministration, fraud and corruption with a monetary value estimated at R160 million.

– African News Agency (ANA)

