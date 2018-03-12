 
South Africa 12.3.2018 02:27 pm

Fire extinguisher explodes on Port Elizabeth bus, injures 16

Raahil Sain
Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Several passengers were injured when a fire extinguisher exploded during a freak accident on an Algoa Bus in Port Elizabeth.

The incident happened in Mendi Road outside New Brighton on Monday morning shortly before 8am.
Eastern Cape Health Spokesperson, Sizwe Kupelo said that one of the passengers phoned the ambulance control centre. According to a report from the department’s ambulance service, the explosion occurred near the front door of the bus
“The explosion was identified as a fire extinguisher that ignited. White powder substance engulfed the bus leading to panic and chaos”.
The report read that passengers broke the emergency exit windows and jumped out to escape while others rushed to the rear end of the bus resulting in a stampede.
Some passengers suffered from respiratory problems as a result of inhaling the powdery substance. A total of 16 passengers sustained various injuries.
 -African News Agency (ANA)
