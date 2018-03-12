Six escape from Pollsmoor prison

The police have launched a manhunt for six inmates who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison yesterday.

The six allegedly broke out of the medium B facility last night at about 11pm.

The head of communications at the department of correctional services in the Western Cape, Simphiwe Xako, said it is believed the inmates escaped after removing burglar bars with a piece of metal they allegedly acquired by breaking one of the prison gates.

He said one of the escaped convicts was serving 12 years for attempted murder, while the others were sentenced for petty crimes.

He said members of the department’s emergency support team were working closely with SAPS to ensure the escaped inmates are rearrested.

“The department of correctional services has initiated an internal investigation into the matter in order to establish how the escape took place,” Xako said.

He urged members of the public to refrain from making any contact with the six escaped convicts, but to rather alert the police if they have any information about their whereabouts.

This is not the first escape from the correctional facility, as four years ago four prisoners escaped from Pollsmoor Prison.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.