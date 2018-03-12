Pair in possession of 6 000 Stilpane tablets arrested in Port Elizabeth

Two women from George were arrested by members of Port Elizabeth’s Flying Squad for being in possession of thousands of prescription drugs, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members were acting on a tip-off when they arrested the women, aged 31 and 38, in the parking area at Livingstone Hospital on Sunday.

Naidu said upon searching the women, police found 6 000 Stilpane tablets and cash in their possession.

The pair are expected to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrates’ Court later on Monday on a charge of contravening the Medicine Control Act.

Naidu added that over the weekend 18 people were arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay for drug related cases.

– African News Agency (ANA)