 
menu
South Africa 12.3.2018 11:36 am

Pair in possession of 6 000 Stilpane tablets arrested in Port Elizabeth

ANA
Stock image

Stock image

The pair are expected to appear in court later on Monday on a charge of contravening the Medicine Control Act.

Two women from George were arrested by members of Port Elizabeth’s Flying Squad for being in possession of thousands of prescription drugs, Eastern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members were acting on a tip-off when they arrested the women, aged 31 and 38, in the parking area at Livingstone Hospital on Sunday.

Naidu said upon searching the women, police found 6 000 Stilpane tablets and cash in their possession.

The pair are expected to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrates’ Court later on Monday on a charge of contravening the Medicine Control Act.

Naidu added that over the weekend 18 people were arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay for drug related cases.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Father saves son from kidnapping attempt in KZN mall

Related Stories
Man in NW court for possession of mandrax with a street value of R45,700 12.3.2018
Man nabbed for exhuming his mother’s body in Limpopo 7.3.2018
Western Cape cops, customs officials seize millions in uncut crystal meth 3.3.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.