South Africa 12.3.2018 10:13 am

Man survives after being trapped for hours in KZN grain silo

ANA

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was hospitalised after he was trapped inside a grain silo for several hours in Winterton in KwaZulu Natal on Sunday.

ER24 paramedics, along with provincial Fire and other services, arrived in the early hours of Sunday morning to find a man trapped chest-deep inside a grain silo. Several men had climbed inside the silo and had begun to remove the large amount of grain.

Provincal services utilised various rescue and cutting equipment to cut a large hole in the bottom of the silo, allowing more access for grain to be removed.

After several hours, the man was finally freed from the silo.

The man was treated for his injuries before he was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg Hospital for further care.

The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

– African News Agency (ANA)

