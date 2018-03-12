Alleged cop killer to appear in KZN court

An alleged hitman accused of murdering a police officer in January is expected to appear in the Nyoni Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday and linked to the murder of Constable Senzeni Msipha, 33, who was based at the Mthunzini police station.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwani said he was arrested in possession of credit cards belonging to the constable.

On the morning of January 31, Msipha left her home in the Maqhakaza area, Gingindlovu, to do some shopping at the Gingindlovu Mall. She never returned home.

Her burnt car was later found with a body inside it believed to be hers.

Zwane said police were still awaiting DNA results to confirm the identity of the body.

– African News Agency (ANA)