Man in NW court for possession of mandrax with a street value of R45,700

A 38-year-old man arrested for possession of mandrax with an estimated street value of R45,700 was due to appear in court on Monday, North West police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh said the man was arrested on Friday during a crime intelligence operation on the N12 highway near Potchefstroom.

“The operation was conducted by K9 Unit, visible policing and detectives, after intelligence was received about a suspected drug dealer. It was during the operation that the suspect’s vehicle was stopped and searched,” Myburgh said.

“During the search, mandrax pills to the estimated street value of R45,700 were found. The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Potchefstroom magistrates’ court on Monday … on a charge of dealing and possession of drugs,” she said.