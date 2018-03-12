 
menu
South Africa 12.3.2018 08:15 am

Man in NW court for possession of mandrax with a street value of R45,700

ANA
Photo: SAPS Facebook

Photo: SAPS Facebook

The man was arrested on Friday during a crime intelligence operation on the N12 highway near Potchefstroom.

A  38-year-old man arrested for possession of mandrax with an estimated street value of R45,700 was due to appear in court on Monday, North West police said.
 
Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh said the man was arrested on Friday during a crime intelligence operation on the N12 highway near Potchefstroom.
 
“The operation was conducted by K9 Unit, visible policing and detectives, after intelligence was received about a suspected drug dealer. It was during the operation that the suspect’s vehicle was stopped and searched,” Myburgh said.
 
“During the search, mandrax pills to the estimated street value of R45,700 were found. The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Potchefstroom magistrates’ court on Monday … on a charge of dealing and possession of drugs,” she said.
 
– African News Agency (ANA)
Related Stories
Western Cape cops, customs officials seize millions in uncut crystal meth 3.3.2018
Crystal meth worth R18m seized at OR Tambo International Airport 20.2.2018
Randburg community accuses police of colluding with drug dealers 12.2.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.