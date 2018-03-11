 
menu
South Africa 11.3.2018 08:56 pm

Man dies, three injured in Ekurhuleni car crash

ANA
A man died and three other people were injured, one seriously, when three cars collided at the Great North Road and Brentwood Park Road intersection in Brentwood. Photo: Netcare 911

A man died and three other people were injured, one seriously, when three cars collided at the Great North Road and Brentwood Park Road intersection in Brentwood. Photo: Netcare 911

Reports from the scene indicated that three cars collided at an intersection.

A man died and three other people were injured, one seriously, when three cars collided at the Great North Road and Brentwood Park Road intersection in Brentwood, Benoni in Ekurhuleni on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 arrived on the scene at about 10.44am to find another ambulance service already in attendance, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that three cars collided at the intersection, leaving an elderly man dead, an elderly woman in a serious condition, and two other people with moderate injuries.

All the patients were treated on the scene and transported to hospital for further assessment and care, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

One killed, six injured in two separate car crashes in Cape Town

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Cape Town Cycle Tour participant dies after crash 11.3.2018
One killed, six injured in two separate car crashes in Cape Town 11.3.2018
Three dead, five injured in Limpopo car crash 11.3.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.