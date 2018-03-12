Iron out Zondo probe, says Corruption Watch while Malema’s grievance disputed

Corruption busting watchdog Corruption Watch says it would like to see the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture proceeding smoothly so that its outcomes are not challenged in court.

Corruption Watch’s executive director, David Lewis, said it would be best for commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to decide promptly about the plight of the inquiry’s newly appointed head of investigations, Terrence Nombembe – in the light of the EFF leader Julius Malema’s demand that he should be recused from the process due to conflict of interests.

Zondo appointed Nombembe as the commission’s lead investigator along with a team comprising of three senior counsels led by Paul Pretorius SC.

Malema last week called on Zondo to remove Nombembe from the commission because he was conflicted as CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. Malema claimed Saica had received a donation of R1.2 million from the Gupta-linked Trillian Capital in 2017. He said because of this Nombembe was himself captured by the Guptas and therefore did not qualify to be the inquiry head investigator against the family, who were central to the capture allegations.

But yesterday Saica’s acting CEO, Fanisa Lamola, and the body’s chairperson, said that Saica and its entities had never been party to any form of state capture or been consciously involved with those accused of such dealings.

Lamola confirmed that one of Saica’s entities, the Thuthuka Bursary Fund (TBF), had indeed received the said donation from Trillian Capital.

Thuthuka fund was established in 2002 as part of Saica’s efforts to drive the transformation of the chartered accountancy profession.

“Since its inception, TBF has facilitated the qualification of over 400 black chartered accountants,” Lamola said.

She said TBF received R57 million worth of donations, mainly from various public and private sector organisations, many voluntarily. The R1.272 million donation from Trillian was unsolicited.

“Trillian approached the TBF with an offer to contribute towards the funding of historically disadvantaged students, as do many of our donors who wish to contribute towards the higher education funding. As such, TBF did not request funding from Trillian,” she said.

Lamola said the TBF board deliberated on the Trillian donation at its meeting in July 2017, in light of all the information that was emerging about Trillian and unanimously resolved to return the donation to Trillian with immediate effect.

The money was paid back to Trillian in full upon receipt of the Trillian banking details in August 2017 following insistence from the institute that it wished to return the donation. The proof of payment was sent to Trillian and acknowledgement of payment was received.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.