Second suspect arrested for Ncukeni children murders in KZN

A second suspect, 48 years old, was arrested on Sunday morning in the Latshoda area at Port Edward in connection with the murder of four children at Ncukeni in September last year, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, March 9. Both suspects would appear in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Port Edward police arrested the 32-year-old relative of the children at his home in the Ncukeni area after a lengthy investigation by a team of investigators tasked to solve the killing of the children, Gwala said at the time.

At 7am on September 2, 2017, three children, aged between four and 12, were found dead inside their house at Ncukeni. They had multiple stab wounds on their bodies and their “left ears were cut”.

The fourth child’s body was found outside the house, also with multiple stab wounds. The motive for the killings was unknown at this stage. The children were alone at the time of the attack. Four counts of murder were opened at Port Edward police station for investigation, Gwala said.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Bheki Langa commended the investigating team for the arrests.

“We will ensure that a well-prepared docket is sent to court so that the accused can be prosecuted for these horrendous acts. The cruelty that was displayed during the killing cannot be explained, as it was too vicious, especially as it was committed by a relative who is expected to be the protector to these children,” Langa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

