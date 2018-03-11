 
menu
South Africa 11.3.2018 04:39 pm

Second suspect arrested for Ncukeni children murders in KZN

ANA
Photo: SAPS Twitter

Photo: SAPS Twitter

The motive for the killings is unknown at this stage.

A second suspect, 48 years old, was arrested on Sunday morning in the Latshoda area at Port Edward in connection with the murder of four children at Ncukeni in September last year, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, March 9. Both suspects would appear in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Port Edward police arrested the 32-year-old relative of the children at his home in the Ncukeni area after a lengthy investigation by a team of investigators tasked to solve the killing of the children, Gwala said at the time.

At 7am on September 2, 2017, three children, aged between four and 12, were found dead inside their house at Ncukeni. They had multiple stab wounds on their bodies and their “left ears were cut”.

The fourth child’s body was found outside the house, also with multiple stab wounds. The motive for the killings was unknown at this stage. The children were alone at the time of the attack. Four counts of murder were opened at Port Edward police station for investigation, Gwala said.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Bheki Langa commended the investigating team for the arrests.

“We will ensure that a well-prepared docket is sent to court so that the accused can be prosecuted for these horrendous acts. The cruelty that was displayed during the killing cannot be explained, as it was too vicious, especially as it was committed by a relative who is expected to be the protector to these children,” Langa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

KZN ANC condemns senseless killing of voting district co-ordinator and two community members

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
KZN ANC condemns senseless killing of voting district co-ordinator and two community members 10.3.2018
Pretoria students and e-hailing taxi drivers march following murder of Taxify driver 9.3.2018
Tshwane bus burners get 25 years in jail 9.3.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.