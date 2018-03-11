 
South Africa 11.3.2018 04:24 pm

Firearms and ammunition seized, teen arrested in Atlantis

ANA
Image courtesy stockxchnge.com

The 17-year-old was charged with being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

A 17-year-old teenager has been arrested and made a brief appearance in court after he was found in possession of two illegal firearms and ammunition in Atlantis, north of Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Atlantis police crime prevention unit officers received information from the community on March 8, which they followed up immediately during their regular patrols, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

The information led them to an address in Mortimer Street, Extension 12, Atlantis, where they asked for and were given permission by the owner of the property to search the house.

The search led the police members from room to room and eventually they entered the room of a 17-year-old. Two firearms, a pistol and a revolver, both with ammunition, were recovered and the suspect was arrested. He was charged with being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. He briefly appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s court on March 9, Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Suspects failed to steal money during attempted N12 heist

