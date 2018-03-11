IEC urges unregistered voters to register

As the voter registration drive weekend comes to a close, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has issued a last minute plea to all eligible voters, especially the youth, to visit voting stations to ensure they are able to vote in the upcoming elections.

“Voting stations opened today [Sunday] at 8am for the final day of the weekend registration drive and address update campaign as part of early preparations for the national and provincial elections scheduled for 2019,” the IEC said in a statement.

Despite some continued isolated disruptions in a handful of areas, the electoral commission was pleased to report that most incidents which had affected registration operations on Saturday had been resolved and almost all voting stations were operational on Sunday.

The commission also expressed its appreciation to community leaders, political leaders, and traditional leaders, as well as community members themselves for their assistance and support in ensuring voter registration activities could continue in almost all areas on Sunday.

“The electoral commission would also like to express its thanks to the security agencies including the South African Police Service and various municipal police departments for their assistance in ensuring the safety and security of voters and our staff over the weekend.

“We urge all registered voters and all potential voters (South African citizens aged 16 years and older) to make the most of the opening of over 22,600 voting stations close to where they live to conveniently and easily update the voters’ roll.”

Voters visiting their voting station should take a copy of their bar-coded ID book, smart card ID, or temporary ID certificate as identification. Voting stations would remain open until 5pm on Sunday. Registered voters wanting to check or revise their address could also do so online on www.elections.org.za, the IEC said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.