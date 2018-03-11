One killed, six injured in two separate car crashes in Cape Town

One person was killed and six others sustained various injuries in two separate car crashes in Cape Town on Saturday night, paramedics said.

In the first incident, paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 11.30pm where they found a car that overturned on the N1 outbound near Brighton Road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said on Sunday.

“Sadly, one person was found with fatal injuries. Another occupant of the car sustained minor injuries and was later transported to hospital.”

An accident at about 11.50pm on Bottelary Road near the Botfontein turn-off left five people injured, one of them seriously, when three vehicles collided. Paramedics and local emergency services assisted the injured on the scene before they were transported to various hospitals in the area, Vermaak said.