Three dead, five injured in Limpopo car crash

Police in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa are investigating a case of culpable homicide after three people died in a car crash on the R71 between Phalaborwa and Gravelote on Saturday, Limpopo police said.

It was alleged that a Toyota Etios was travelling along this road just outside Namakgale when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree alongside the road, Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said on Sunday.

Three occupants of the car, five-year-old twins – a boy and a girl – and a 46-year-old woman, died instantly. Five other people, including the driver, were seriously injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the accident was not clear at this stage but the police investigation was continuing, Ngoepe said.