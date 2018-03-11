 
menu
South Africa 11.3.2018 10:42 am

Three dead, five injured in Limpopo car crash

ANA
Image credit: Thinkstock

Image credit: Thinkstock

The family in the car was apparently en route to attend a wedding in Nkowankowa outside Tzaneen.

Police in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa are investigating a case of culpable homicide after three people died in a car crash on the R71 between Phalaborwa and Gravelote on Saturday, Limpopo police said.

It was alleged that a Toyota Etios was travelling along this road just outside Namakgale when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree alongside the road, Lt-Col Moatshe Ngoepe said on Sunday.

Three occupants of the car, five-year-old twins – a boy and a girl – and a 46-year-old woman, died instantly. Five other people, including the driver, were seriously injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the accident was not clear at this stage but the police investigation was continuing, Ngoepe said.

Related Stories
One killed, six injured in two separate car crashes in Cape Town 11.3.2018
Durban pedestrian knocked down by minibus taxi in CBD 11.3.2018
Twenty-five injured as bakkie crashes in Durban 10.3.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 1 TRIP TO HEAVEN

VALUE BET

RACE 10 NO 1 TILL DAWN

RACE MEETING

10 March 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.