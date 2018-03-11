Durban pedestrian knocked down by minibus taxi in CBD

A pedestrian has been admitted to hospital after being knocked down by a minibus taxi in Durban, paramedics said on Sunday.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a pedestrian accident on Acutt Avenue outside the Natal Playhouse on Saturday afternoon, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 25-year-old male had been standing behind a minibus taxi when the driver reversed, [and] knocked the pedestrian down.”

The man was treated on the scene by a Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic for injuries to his lower limbs and transported to a local hospital for further assessment and care, Herbst said.