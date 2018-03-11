 
South Africa 11.3.2018 09:50 am

Teen drowns in sea on KwaZulu-Natal south coast

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

A teenage girl has drowned in the sea near Shelly Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

NSRI Shelly Beach duty crew were activated at 6.20pm on Saturday to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) search and rescue and MedEvac ambulance service responding to reports of a drowning in progress at St Michaels Beach, 2km from the sea rescue station, NSRI Shelly Beach station commander Jeremiah Jackson said.

NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene to join police search and rescue and MedEvac, he said.

On arrival on the scene, a 15-year-old girl was found already out of the water and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts had been started by rescuers.

“Sadly, after all CPR efforts were exhausted the teenager was declared deceased by paramedics.”

Police had opened an inquest docket. NSRI and the emergency services conveyed condolences to the teenager’s family and friends, Jackson said.

